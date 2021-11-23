Tuesday, November 23, 2021
BLIND ITEM: Strange Hookups

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Mr. X. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Although she’s always skirted around it, the alliterate talk show host has hooked up with the rapper/mogul who’s now a billionaire. This was at the very beginning of his career, before he released his debut. She also met her future (now ex) husband while on a date with the rapper (who was a longtime friend of the future hubby), who introduced the two. 

Can you guess who the talk show host and rapper are? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleLeBron James, Isaiah Stewart Suspended After On-Court Altercation
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

