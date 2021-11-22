Monday, November 22, 2021
‘The Matrix’ Gets IMAX Release Ahead of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

By Ny MaGee
keanue reaves - matrix

*The “Matrix” will for the first time be released in IMAX on Dec. 7 & 8 in select markets in the U.S., ahead of the release of “The Matrix Resurrections” on Dec. 22.

“With excitement building around The Matrix Resurrections, this is the perfect time to experience the film that started it all in a way it’s never been seen before,” said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment in a statement, Deadline reports. “The Matrix forever changed the visual language of epic filmmaking and we’re very excited for fans everywhere to be able to enjoy this groundbreaking film for the first time in Imax.”

“The Matrix kicked off a truly singular film franchise that has continued to entertain audiences and influence the industry since 1999,” added Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution. “We’re thrilled to partner with Imax on another first for the fans who’ve waited more than 20 years to see The Matrix in this format, and for moviegoers who will discover this incredible ongoing story for the first time, just in time for The Matrix Resurrections to hit theaters for the holidays.”

“The Matrix Resurrections” will feature original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

“I saw the film in Berlin in September. It’s really good,” said co-writer David Mitchell of the film. “I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieved a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.”

The original “Matrix” was released on March 31, 1999, and grossed over $460 million worldwide. It won four Academy Awards and led to the release of two sequels, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski. Lana is reportedly on-board to direct the next installment in the franchise.
The three previous films collectively earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

