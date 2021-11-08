Coronji Calhoun, Who Played Halle Berry’s Son in ‘Monster’s Ball,’ Dies at Age 30

*Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who at age 10 played the son of Halle Berry and Sean “Diddy” Combs in the 2001 film “Monster’s Ball,” died on Oct. 13 in Louisiana at age 31.

Calhoun’s mother, Theresa Bailey, tells local news outlet 4WWL that the cause of death is congestive heart failure and problems with his lungs. Funeral arrangement are pending in St. Charles Parish for the New Sarpy, La. native. Bailey says her son did not have life insurance, so a GoFundMe account has been created.

Calhoun was one of six children. He leaves behind a 10-year-old son and 13-year-old step-son.

In 2001, Halle Berry spoke about the special bond she formed with Calhoun while playing his abusive mother, Leticia Musgrove, in the Marc Forster-directed “Monster’s Ball,” a role that netted her an Academy Award for Best Actress.