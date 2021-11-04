Thursday, November 4, 2021
BLIND ITEM: He Knows His Ex Was Murdered

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This three-named singer who peaked several decades ago, is on board with what I have been telling you for the past three years. His ex, who was also the ex of this A+ list producer/wannabe rapper was murdered. Hey, it isn’t like the producer/wannabe rapper hasn’t made those kinds of arrangements before. 

Can you guess who the singer, his ex and her ex are? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

