Monday, November 1, 2021
Will Smith Reveals He Once ‘Considered Suicide’ (Watch)

Will Smith
Will Smith in trailer for The Best Shape of My Life

*In the first trailer for his six-part YouTube docuseries, “Best Shape of My Life,” Will Smith doesn’t just talk about his physical health.

The 53-year-old box office titan documents his journey to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks while working on his upcoming memoir, Will, which he says gave him a rare opportunity to also stop and examine his mental health.

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally, I was somewhere else,” the actor said in the first trailer, released on Monday, November 1. “I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.”

In one scene, the one-time rapper discussed his past with friends and family, including his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their kids, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. “That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide,” Will told the group, referring to an unspecified time in his life.

“What you’ve come to understand as Will Smith, the alien-annihilating MC, the bigger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction,” the Philly native says in voiceover. “A carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself, to hide myself from the world, to hide the coward.”

“Best Shape of My Life” premieres via YouTube on Monday, November 8.

Watch the trailer below:

