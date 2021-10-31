Sunday, October 31, 2021
Republican Rapper Bryson Gray Beats Out Drake on iTunes – Hit Song Mocks Biden

By EurWebWriter
*Once upon a time indie rapper Bryson Gray’s song “Let’s Go Brandon” was banned from YouTube. Now, Gray has a great deal of redemption as it sits atop the Hip Hop Charts at iTunes.

The reason YouTube pulled the song? They said it was spreading medical misinformation.

He tweeted, “YouTube has banned the “Let’s Go Brandon” song from YouTube due to “medical information.” What medical misinformation is in the song? Whoa.”

“YouTube doesn’t allow claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO),” says the video-sharing site’s verbiage.

“Let’s Go Brandon” was a term that was born in Trump country at a NASCAR race where the crowd began chanting “f*** Joe Biden”, but the commentator misheard the chant claimed the crowd was saying “Let’s Go Brandon” for the race winner Brandon Bilt.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Eve Gives Honest Take on Rappers of Today: 'There's a Lot of Clones' | WATCH

Bryson Gray - Facebook
Bryson Gray – Facebook

“While social media pushed various untrue hoaxes involving Donald Trump – even after they clearly were untrue – but they immediately censored and shut down ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ even though it’s currently #1 on Apple Itunes!” one user wrote.

Bryson posted that when he woke up, he was beating out Drake, Kanye, NBA YoungBoy and others on iTunes.

He tweeted, “Good morning family! Still in Scottsdale, AZ. Performance was amazing. Our LGB song is still #1 in the US and #1 rap song in AUS and the UK on iTunes. Thank y’all so much. God is GOOD! No breakfast yet. How are y’all doing this AM?”

Just as a caveat here and in case y’all ain’t know, Bryson Gray is a Republican rapper whose material by and large sucks up to and praises Donald Trump.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

