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Netflix Rolls Out AI Discover, Recommends Shows Based on Your Mood

The streamer is testing the in-house feature with U.S. subscribers and says it will keep changing over time.
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Netflix Rolls Out AI Discover, Recommends Shows Based on Your Mood
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*Netflix is turning to artificial intelligence to learn what subscribers are in the mood to watch. The streamer has started introducing AI Discover, a feature designed to sharpen its viewing suggestions.

AI Discover has its own tab on Netflix’s homepage, marked by a pulsing red jewel icon. For now, users can scroll through a row of mood-based themes to guide their recommendations. One option, “Scare Me,” includes a preview clip from a show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix is also giving viewers a way to fine-tune their suggestions. Each title includes a “tune your recommendation” option where users can share their feedback. The feature initially covers only TV shows and movies, with U.S. subscribers gaining access gradually.

Netflix logo on television
UK, March 2020: TV Television feet up watching Netflix on tv — Photo by [email protected]

“AI Discover is powered by a new intelligence layer we’ve been building that responds to what members tell us in real time and keeps learning,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “What we’re most excited about is how it feels to use. Tell us what you’re after, and the experience adjusts.”

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Netflix has used AI in its search tools before, through a previously announced partnership with OpenAI. AI Discover, however, is a separate project developed by Netflix itself. The company describes it as a “completely different” application.

“Our goal is to reimagine Discover so that over time every member’s experience feels more personal, effortless and in tune with what they want,” said Itay Teller, an engineering director at Netflix.

Netflix is still testing AI Discover and plans to experiment with its features, so the experience may change as the company develops it.

“Think of it kind of like our test kitchen,” the spokesperson said, calling the tab a place to “try new discovery experiences.”

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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