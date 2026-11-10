Lakers Send Bronny James to G League

The 22-year-old averaged 2.4 minutes through nine games before the Lakers assigned him to Coachella Valley.

Bronny James/YouTube screenshot

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*Bronny James is headed back to the G League after the Los Angeles Lakers assigned the 22-year-old guard to their developmental affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers.

The team announced the move Thursday, Nov. 5, PEOPLE reports. Shooting guard Cameron Carr is also joining the affiliate, which opened its season the following night against the Salt Lake City Stars.

The assignment marks another step in Bronny’s effort to establish himself apart from his father, NBA star LeBron James. The Lakers selected Bronny 55th overall in the 2024 draft, bringing father and son together as teammates in an NBA first. LeBron has since joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before the season, Bronny said he was “happy for” his father but focused on building his own career.

LeBron and Bronny James – Getty

“He’s got his own path and I’ve got my own, so he knows that I want to make a name for myself and want to continue my career and keep growing as a player, and he knows I’ll want to focus on that, so he decided to [move],” Bronny said, per the Associated Press.

He added that the two rarely discuss business or their feelings at length.

“We’re men of very little words when it comes to talking about business and what we’re going to do and how we feel about each other,” he said.

Bronny has seen limited action with the Lakers this season. Across the team’s first nine games, he averaged 2.4 minutes and 0.8 points per game, with most of his playing time coming late in games the Lakers had already secured.

His G League numbers tell a different story. According to ESPN, Bronny averaged 18.4 points, 4.4 assists and four rebounds during his first two professional seasons with the affiliate.

The move also comes ahead of a Christmas Day matchup between the Lakers and 76ers, the first since LeBron changed teams.

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