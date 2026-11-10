Darius Rucker Opens Up About Addiction and Fame in New Hulu Documentary ‘They Called Me Hootie’ | TRAILER

The Robin Roberts-produced film premieres Nov. 16 and follows the singer from Charleston to country music stardom.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Darius Rucker is telling his life story in a new documentary. “Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie” premieres Monday, Nov. 16, on Hulu. A trailer for the feature-length film is out now.

The film follows the singer from his childhood in Charleston, South Carolina, to worldwide fame. Rucker first broke through as lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish and later built a second career in country music.

He does not hold back on camera. Rucker opens up about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, the end of his marriage and close calls with death.

“I’ve had opportunities beyond anything I dreamed of, but there have also been times when I had to take a chance, bet on myself and trust that I could do things my own way,” Rucker said, per the news release. “But I’ve never walked that road alone.”

Darius Rucker performs at Country Summer Music Festival. He’s also known as the lead singer of Hootie & The Blowfish. — Photo by Bmwmunk/Depositphotos

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts serves as an executive producer. Emmy winner Jason Bergh directed the project. Roberts said she first met Rucker 30 years ago, when she worked at ESPN and his band appeared on “College GameDay.”

“I’ve enjoyed following and covering his career ever since, but I’ve never seen Darius quite like this,” Roberts said. “This documentary reveals a side of Darius that is raw, vulnerable and unexpected.”

Viewers will see new footage of Rucker on the road and in the studio, where he is recording his next album. The film also includes never-before-seen tape from the earliest days of Hootie & the Blowfish.

Friends and collaborators share their own memories. They include actor Woody Harrelson, country stars Brad Paisley and Lady A, former manager Doc McGhee and producer Frank Rogers. Bandmates Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, Mark Bryan and Dean Felber also appear.

Rucker’s resume is long. Hootie & the Blowfish have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, led by their debut, “Cracked Rear View.” As a country artist, he has earned four No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. His version of “Wagon Wheel” won a Grammy in 2014.

ITV America Nashville produced the documentary for ABC News Studios. It will stream on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for U.S. bundle subscribers. Disney+ will carry it in select international markets.

Rucker said the film lets him “share a side of my story that people may not know.” Watch the trailer below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Druski Becomes Elizabeth Holmes in ‘SNL’ Spoof of Nathan Fielder Documentary

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE