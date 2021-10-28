Thursday, October 28, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Deaths/We Remember

Teen Killed by 3 Classmates Because He Slept With One of Their Exes (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

miramar students
Bottom: Suspects in killing of Miramar High School student Dwight “DJ” Grant (Top) in Florida

*Two teen girls and a teen boy are facing murder charges in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant in Miramar, Florida.

Grant made the fatal mistake of having sex with the ex-girlfriend of Andre Clements, 17, who became so enraged about it that he recruited two girls to help him hill Grant, according to WSVN.

“Murder will definitely happen soon,” Clements allegedly texted co-defendant Christie Parisienne, 17, per the report. 

“I would help you, but you becoming a murderer right now isn’t what is needed,” Parisienne allegedly wrote.

“It’s happening by [homecoming],” Clements allegedly wrote.

“Oh–see, that I can help with,” Parisienne allegedly answered.

“This Sunday or next?” Clements allegedly wrote. “You choose.”

The cold-blooded duo allegedly recruited Jaslyn Smith, 16, to help murder Grant on Oct. 17.

READ MORE: Billy Porter Details Sexual Abuse, Rape As a Child in New Memoir

Grant was lured from his apartment with the promise of sex by one of the teen girls, only to be stabbed to death in a murder plot orchestrated by the three teens, according to Local 10.

Andre, Christie and Jaslyn were taken into the custody of the Broward County’s Department of Juvenile Justice on Monday after they appeared in court on Sunday. Florida law allows authorities to release certain juvenile records.

The trio has been charged with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. It is unclear if prosecutors will charge them as adults. 

“The state, I’m sure, is doing more investigation, and they’re going to have to make a very serious decision as to whether or not 17-year-olds are going to be charged as adults,” Parisienne attorney Peter Butlien said.

A court date for the teen killers is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Watch the news story above.

Previous articleMichelle Obama Tapped to Guest Star on Final Season of ‘black-ish’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

‘Optics Don’t Look Great’: Porsha Williams About Relationship with Simon Guobadia⁠

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams’ Ex-husband) is Engaged to Sharina Hudson

Social Heat

Delonte West is A Drunken Mess in Police Video – Claims He’s Better Than LeBron James | VIDEO

Social Heat

CVS Investigation Looks At Complaint by Tammy Rivera That She was Racially Profiled | WATCH

Social Heat

A-hole Move: Don Jr. Makes T-Shirt Mocking Death of Woman Shot by Alec Baldwin

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO