Peacock’s Craig Robinson-Led Comedy ‘Killing It’ Unveils Other Cast Members

*Craig Robinson, best known for his acting roles in television’s “The Office” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” will star in “Killing It,” a new Peacock comedy series.

“Killing It” is a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest – Robinson’s lead character role of Craig – to do anything to make his American Dream come true, even if the dream has something to do with hunting giant python snakes.

The other stars of “Killing It” were just announced, along with their roles in the comedy series. The actors and actresses are Stephanie Nogueras (The Good Fight), who will portray Camile, Craig’s ex-wife. Craig and Camile uneasily are co-parents of their pre-teen daughter, Vanessa.

The cast also includes Claudia O’Doherty, best known for her roles in “Love” and “Trainwreck.” She plays Jillian, a down-on-her-luck Uber driver who introduces Craig to the dangerous and bizarre world of snake hunting. Additionally, Rell Battle (Black-ish), The Good Doctor) plays Craig’s younger brother. His version of the American Dream is a lot less legal than his older brother’s.

Rounding out the cast of “Killing It” are Scott MacArthur (The Mick, Righteous Gemstones), who plays Brock, a rival snake hunter and aspiring social media star; Wyatt Walter (Sons of Thunder), who plays Corby, Brock’s teenage son and reluctant cameraman; and Jet Miller (Young Dylan) portrays Vanessa, Craig’s daughter who idolizes her father, but not his snake hunting ventures.

“Killing It” is the brainchild of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredic, who are the show’s writers, executive producers, and showrunners. The two worked with Robinson on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Robinson is also the executive producer of “Killing It,” along with Mark Schulman and Mo Marable. The comedy will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The new show, for now, calls for ten 30-minute episodes. Production has begun in New Orleans.