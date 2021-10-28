Thursday, October 28, 2021
Fans of ‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Accuse Him of Keeping His White Girlfriend a Secret

By Ny MaGee
Nina Senicar - Jay Ellis (getty)

*Fans of “Insecure” star Jay Ellis appear to be peeved that he has seemingly kept secret his longtime relationship with a white woman. 

Meanwhile, a quick Google search turns up endless photos of the couple at industry events.

As reported by Radar Online, Ellis and Serbian model Nina Senicar have been dating since 2015, but allegedly she never appears on his social media page. The couple shares a child, daughter Nora Grace born in November of 2019. It remains unclear if the couple is married. The actor reportedly spoke about his relationship in 2017, explaining that he likes to keep his personal life private.

“I am in a relationship. I’m in a very happy relationship and that’s where I leave it,” he said, according to theJasmineBRAND. I don’t really worry about anything else and that’s it. I think for me, we give so much of ourselves in what we do no matter what side of the industry we’re on so for me…a relationship for me is probably the most important thing that I think two people can have.”

Jay Ellis - the real1

As the final season of his hit HBO series “Insecure” gets underway, details about his private life are emerging and fans are not impressed. 

“Nah I just can’t get over I just know for a fact Jay Ellis publicist be telling him to keep his white wife off his Instagram page,” posted one Twitter user, per the report.

“He is married to a white woman???? Omg,” replied one person, while another added, “Yo y’all knew Jay Ellis had a white wife bc EYE did not.”

A third noted that Ellis’ ladylove appears nowhere on his social media channels because “he has a black women [sic] fanbase it don’t work lol..everyone hide they white partners cause of this.”

Another commenter co-signed, claiming Nina is “bad for business,” while another said, “the entire black community will roast you for not having a black partner.”

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

