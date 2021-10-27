Regina King & Idris Elba’s Challenging Scenes From ‘Harder They Fall’ | Watch

*Gang, gang! But with vintage gunslingers.

A legendary outlaw and head of a ruthless crew famed for their robberies, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), is being released from prison so he rounds up his gang; “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) in Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall.“

We spoke with King and Elba about loyalty and allergies!

Q: What was the most rewarding scene to film, and what was the most challenging scene to film?

Idris Elba: Rewarding for me…most of the scenes with Regina. We didn’t have much to say, but we still managed to put across their relationship – their nonsexual relationship – it was just super gang, gang.

RK: It’s always fantastic when you get the opportunity to show levels of love and intimacy in ways that aren’t common between a man and a woman. We both came into it, feeling the importance of that. As actors, you want a scene partner that does the homework – I had that in Idris.

[The challenging part] no doubt for me was the fight scene. It was cold and you got leather on and long coats that are getting in the way, but it was still fun.

Idris Elba: The horses…I’m allergic to horses. As soon as I get near one my eyes start itching and my nose starts dribbling. I was trying to look cool on this beast! [But my eyes and nose wouldn’t let me.]

Q: Trudy is devoted to Rufus, what’s at the root of her loyalty?

Regina King: When you talked about the Rufus Buck gang – Trudy, Cherokee and Rufus – they are ride or die for each other…ride or die for Rufus’ vision. I liken Redwood City to maybe what a [Greenwood District,] Tulsa, Oklahoma, would have been – 40 years before there was a Tulsa. While you may not agree with the way they wanted to create a town where Black people were not dependent on anyone, but themselves…you have to celebrate that.

Trudy is her own woman, she doesn’t necessarily need a Rufus, but she believes in his vision. Sometimes you need someone to believe in your vision.

“The Harder They Fall” is in select theaters NOW and will drop on Netflix November 3.

