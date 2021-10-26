Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeFinancialBusiness
Business

Lendistry’s CEO Announces $150 Million in Grants for California’s Live Venues

By Fisher Jack
0

Lindistry*LOS ANGELES – Lendistry announced today that it will administer a new grant program to support independent live venues in California.

The California Venues Grant Program, set to launch on October 29, 2021, will provide grants to venues that lost significant revenue in 2020 and 2021 and that gain most of their revenue through ticket sales and event promotion.

To keep their communities and employees safe, spaces that host in-person events closed their doors for several months. While events are beginning to take place again, many venues need support to recover from the long period without income.

This program follows the $4 billion California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, also powered by Lendistry. With these two programs combined, Lendistry and the State of California have deployed the largest COVID-19 grant relief effort in the country. After the success of the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, whose selection and funding phase is still ongoing, the fintech lender stands ready to deliver support for its home state’s live venues.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Scary Good! Watch Iman Shumpert Dance His Way to a Perfect Score on Horror-Themed ‘DWTS’

Everett K Sands / Lindistry
Everett K. Sands, Lendistry’s founder and CEO / Photo: Lindistry

Lendistry CEO, Everett K. Sands, says, “Live events play an essential role in their local economies and offer a much-needed safe space for people to come together. Lendistry is ready and willing to help support our California venues as they work to reopen and provide a positive atmosphere for our return to the new normal.”

Grant amounts for this initiative will be the lesser of $250,000 or 20% of the applicant’s gross earned revenue in California for the 2019 taxable year. Eligible independent live events venues must have a physical address and operate in California. To qualify for this program, an eligible venue must have a defined performance and audience space, lighting and sound equipment, and one or more paid employees who carry out roles such as sound engineering, stage management, promotion, among others. Lendistry will accept applications through its proprietary platform from October 29-November 19, 2021. Specific details about eligibility and the application process can be found at CAVenuesGrant.com.

Having administered relief and recovery grant programs in several states and counties, and after ranking #8 nationwide in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) lending for 2021, Lendistry remains committed to leveraging its expertise and technology to support small businesses and, by extension, local economies, through this pandemic toward a robust and resilient future.

About Lendistry
B.S.D. Capital, Inc. dba Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a minority-led and technology-enabled small business and commercial real estate lender with Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certification. Lendistry ranks second nationwide in SBA Community Advantage lending, providing responsible financing to small business owners and their underserved communities. Lendistry is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and is headquartered in a Los Angeles Opportunity Zone. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lendistry provided Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to small businesses in all 50 states and was selected by the states of California, Pennsylvania and New York to administer their small business relief programs, which distributed grants to businesses that lost significant revenues during the pandemic. Lendistry and its nonprofit partner organization, The Center by Lendistry, are dedicated to providing economic opportunities and progressive growth for underserved urban and rural small business borrowers and their communities.
source: Uchechi Okeke – kivvit.com

Previous articleScary Good! Watch Iman Shumpert Dance His Way to a Perfect Score on Horror-Themed ‘DWTS’
Next article‘Dads On Duty’ Patrol Louisiana High School After Rise in Violence [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO