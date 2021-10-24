*Torrei Hart has to answer a bunch of goofy-ass questions she’d likely rather not answer since divorcing ex-husband and comedic actor Kevin Hart.

That’s par for the course with celebrity marriages and divorces. A comedic actor herself, Torrei revealed during a recent interview with Too Fab that she is keeping her married name and there’s not a dag-on thing y’all can do or say about it.

“‘Cause it’s mine, first of all,” she said while leaving LAX airport. “Second of all, ’cause Kevin never asked for it back — he don’t want [me] to give it back, he’s not trippin’. And third of all: my kids don’t want me to change my name.”

“That’s something that people always ask me,” she continued. “And I’m like: That’s my name — get over it! They’re gonna always have something to say, but I’m gonna be a Hart until I decide not to be. And that’s just what it is.”

You’d think that being the ex-wife of a world-famous funny person would translate

“… If you’re not doing the work, what good is the name?” she explained. “I do the work, I hustle every single day. So I can have the Hart name all day, but if I’m sitting on my ass and not working, you think people are gonna give me opportunity? I get the opportunity because I get out there; I network, I’ve been training, I put in the word — Like ‘Yo, this project looks like it could fit me.”

She and Kevin wed in 2003 and filed for divorce in 2011 after the comedian was caught in cheating scandal, according to Yahoo News.

Watch the interview with Torrei below.