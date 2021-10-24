Sunday, October 24, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Celebrity

Torrei Hart (Kevin’s Ex) Explains Why She Kept His Name | WATCH

By EurWebWriter
0

Torrei Hart & Kevin Hart - Getty
Torrei Hart & Kevin Hart / Getty

*Torrei Hart has to answer a bunch of goofy-ass questions she’d likely rather not answer since divorcing ex-husband and comedic actor Kevin Hart.

That’s par for the course with celebrity marriages and divorces. A comedic actor herself, Torrei revealed during a recent interview with Too Fab that she is keeping her married name and there’s not a dag-on thing y’all can do or say about it.

“‘Cause it’s mine, first of all,” she said while leaving LAX airport. “Second of all, ’cause Kevin never asked for it back — he don’t want [me] to give it back, he’s not trippin’. And third of all: my kids don’t want me to change my name.”

“That’s something that people always ask me,” she continued. “And I’m like: That’s my name — get over it! They’re gonna always have something to say, but I’m gonna be a Hart until I decide not to be. And that’s just what it is.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Pulse of Entertainment: Howard Hewett’s Home Town Renames Cadillac Blvd ‘Howard Hewett, Jr. Way’

Embed from Getty Images
 

You’d think that being the ex-wife of a world-famous funny person would translate

“… If you’re not doing the work, what good is the name?” she explained. “I do the work, I hustle every single day. So I can have the Hart name all day, but if I’m sitting on my ass and not working, you think people are gonna give me opportunity? I get the opportunity because I get out there; I network, I’ve been training, I put in the word — Like ‘Yo, this project looks like it could fit me.”

She and Kevin wed in 2003 and filed for divorce in 2011 after the comedian was caught in cheating scandal, according to Yahoo News.

Watch the interview with Torrei below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

Previous articleFormer All-Star Baller Kevin Johnson Brings 140 Jobs to LA with His ‘Fixins Soul Kitchen’ | VIDEO
Next articleFinal Season of ‘Insecure’ Celebrated with ‘Insecure Fest’ with Issa Rae & Rest of Cast | PICs
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO