Taraji P Henson is Missing A Piece of Her Lip Because of An Abusive Relationship

By Fisher Jack
Taraji-P-Henson-Peace-of-Mind
Taraji P. Henson

*Taraji P. Henson, 51, is sharing a piece of her story.

In a new episode of her Facebook Watch series, ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji,’ the ‘Empire‘ actress opens up with entrepreneur Angela Simmons about an abusive relationship and the moment she decided to leave. In a clip, Taraji P. Henson says,

“Sometimes as women what we do is we fall in love and we go, ‘You know what? I’ll fix it later. For me, it was when blood was drawn…”
She added,

“because it started with the bruises and grabbing, things like that. And then once the fist came — I’m missing a piece of my lip to this day — that’s when I knew I had to go.”

Henson went on to describe her childhood, citing that abuse was something she experienced in her younger days.

Fisher Jack

