Monday, October 18, 2021
Andre Rison Backs Jon Gruden: ‘I Know He’s Not a Racist’

Andre Rison
*Andre Rison is defending his former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden from accusations of racism.

Rison said that despite the recent discovery via leaked emails that Gruden has been writing racist, homophobic and misogynistic messages spanning nearly a decade, he insists that his former coach is “not a racist.”

“We all say some things behind closed doors that we regret or we wouldn’t say in public. We’ve all made mistakes,” Rison told reporters. Regarding the content of the emails, the former wide receiver added: “I believe who he said and what he said and who he intended it for, it was for that person and nobody else.”

Rison last played under Gruden in 2000 but has remained friends with his former head coach. Rison said he’s never seen Gruden being racist towards anyone, and even tried to apologize on Gruden’s behalf.

