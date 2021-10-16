*With the negative stereotypes about how quickly young rappers are separated from their money it’s always a good thing whenever we read about someone putting their dollars to work.

Many of us grew up eating Popeyes chicken in the hood, and apparently Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion did too.

The Houston-area rapper turned international icon now is a franchise owner in the chicken chain. But you know, since this is Meg, it can’t just be as simply as that, right? Well, it isn’t.

She also has a new sauce name after her. Yup, as if she wasn’t to enough, now you can try the Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce-that’s in addition to limited-edition, co-branded merchandise.

Starting on October 19, you can purchase Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merchandise as it will feature three exclusive releases, with the first collection, Thee Heat, dropping at Noon on the website: TheeHottieSauce.com.

Additionally, Popeyes and Megan will be making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community.

The first collection of Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merchandise, Thee Heat, will include bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion said in a written statement.

“Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”