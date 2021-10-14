Smokey Robinson Reveals He Nearly Died After Battle with COVID-19

*Motown legend Smokey Robinson has revealed that he spent nearly two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19 late last year.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Robinson spent 11 days in a Los Angeles hospital after contracting the virus last December. The singer claims he was so weak from the virus that he nearly died.

“I got it severely and I was hospitalized for 11 days, and four or five of those I do not even remember,” he told DailyMail.com.

Robinson revealed that he first felt “weird and funny after coming in off the road” just before Christmas 2020

Per the report, he tested negative at first, but after “still feeling bad at home” he tested again two days later and it was positive.

“It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment. I was not sure that I would ever be able to sing again because it took my voice. I could barely even talk. Even when I got home I was hoarse, I could not try to sing because I was afraid. It was one of the most frightening fights I have ever had,” he explained.

“I had to work on my vocal cords and get myself back together. I knew this was what I wanted to do with my life, and it was possible, so I did it.”

Robinson said his doctor’s told him he’s lucky to be alive.

“They told me that it was lucky for me especially at my age that I’d taken care of myself; but for the grace of God and that fact I probably would not be here talking right now,” he said.

“When I was there trying to get well while weak I never thought about dying. I was thinking I am going to get well,” the music icon continued.

“I looked back and knew that I could’ve died, because it was that severe. Then it scared me,” he said. “It sounds weird I know, but the severity of my condition didn’t hit me until it was over.”

Robinson will be honored along with Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds at Keep Memory Alive’s 25th annual Power of Love gala at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, October 16.