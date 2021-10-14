Thursday, October 14, 2021
Cynthia Bailey Calls Out Kenya Moore For ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Feud

By Fisher Jack
Cynthia Bailey - Kenya Moore / Getty
*On this week’s episode of “Housewives Nightcap,” Cynthia Bailey teases the upcoming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” series and confesses why she was disappointed with Kenya Moore.

Plus, she speaks to her new friendship with Teresa Giudice and shares when she asked her about jail.

On her feud with Kenya Moore

“You know what, we actually did butt heads. And that was, um you know, very disappointing for me, that was very unfortunate. Obviously I started the trip like ‘hey we are gonna be like Thelma and Louise,’ we are one of the hardest franchises ever so…this was supposed to be a cakewalk for us. And I already knew I was going in pretty strong with at least two friends, I had Kenya, she was gonna be the Thelma to my Louise and I had Luanne who I am pretty good friends with, so everyone else I knew but didn’t really know-know. So I was like, ‘okay I got two with me and I can just get to know the rest of the ladies’….and I did not anticipate that my friend, that I was going with on the trip with, that we were gonna have some issues.”

Asking Teresa Giudice about jail

“You know she has been through a lot, she has been through more than any of us. She is still standing and she’s happy and she figured it out. I gotta be honest, I was very obsessed about asking her about jail. I couldn’t wait to get her by herself and ask her ‘girl what was jail like,’ what did you do in there? What did you eat? I needed to know everything and she was so giving and transparent.”

She was doing yoga. She was like…you know…cooking in there. I don’t want to spoil too much but I’ll just say she was one of the ladies I was most interested in getting to know, and I was surprised we had the most in common….If I ever go to jail I want to go to the same one she went to!”

