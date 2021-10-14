Thursday, October 14, 2021
BLIND ITEM: Ignoring the Problem

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Ignoring the problem is not going to make it go away. The foreign-born former A+ list rapper is about to be wiped out. Considering she is about to lose a $15M judgment, and her lack of concern about it, my guess is she has hidden her money and is going to file for bankruptcy to not have to pay. In bankruptcy court, she will have to lie, and then she can join her husband in jail.

Can you guess who the rapper is? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

