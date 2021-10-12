Richard Pryor Jr. Raising Money for Medical Expenses, Basic Living Needs

*The son of late-great comedian Richard Pryor is desperately in need of financial help, and he has turned to the public for support.

Eric Harrison, a friend of Pryor Jr., has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking funds to cover medical and basic living costs for Pryor Jr. A message on the fundraising page reads:

With the lock-down, Richard catching and surviving COVID-19 three times (even being vaccinated), Not being able to return to his job, not able to preform on stage, and his on-going chronic back pain has unfortunately set him behind and pumped the breaks on past, present, and future opportunities. Richard had a few back surgeries in the past, the pain is still there. His Family are in support of Richard, but their support can only go so far. Speaking with him recently and finding out the hardships he is enduring is heart breaking. Richard is not on disability, or any other assistance at this moment. All of these things has prevented him to work and has effected his livelihood.

The message continues:

Richard has worked hard and has fought through so much, I’m surprised how he stayed positive through it all. One time I saw him paying for somebodies medication at the pharmacy in Chicago because they didn’t have insurance and couldn’t afford it. Always lending a helping hand to others even if he doesn’t have the means. Thats the type of person he is. Yes, his father was one of the most successful and loved comedians of all time, but he is not apart of his father Estate unfortunately. Richard would never ask for anything from anyone. So I’m doing it for him!

Some know, but if you don’t, Richard came out with a book called “In A Pryor Life”. The advance from the publishing company went to the writer for his services. Richard still hasn’t seen any profit yet which is concerning.

His closest friends, family and I want to see Richard in a good place. Richard is a talented, beautiful, and a worthy soul that just needs a little help right now. If you could please donate what you can ,we can at least get Richard’s head above water, relive him of these financial burdens before they get worse, and help him sustain what he already has. He’s lost so much already. I can’t stand back and see him suffer like this anymore. It would mean the world to me, and of course to Richard. We’re grateful for whatever you can provide.

At the time of this write-up, the campaign has raised nearly $5000 of its $9500 goal.

“We’ve reached 25% of our goal,” Harrison noted in an update. “A huge thank you to everyone donating and sharing this campaign. Talked to Richard today. He’s in bed and not able to really move with his pain. His doctor is determining options for pain management. Still waiting for his approval on assistants, this can take weeks to months. Let’s keep it up!”

Click here to donate.