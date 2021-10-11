Monday, October 11, 2021
Florida Veterinarian Sentenced to 22 Years for Child Porn, Having Sex with Dogs

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*A Florida veterinarian has been sentenced to 272 months in prison for collecting child pornography and sexually abusing dogs.

Prentiss Madden was arrested in March and pleaded guilty in July to child pornography and animal cruelty charges, New York Daily News reports. 

Here’s more from the outlet:

Prosecutors said the 40-year-old had thousands of graphic images showing male infants and toddlers engaged in sex with adults and that he made several videos of himself having sex with dogs, which he shared online and through social media. He received many of the child porn images and videos via internet chats, where he also frequently discussed sexually abusing children.

Madden was fired as the medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura, due to his illicit behavior, per the report. 

READ MORE: Florida Residents Petition to Change County Named After Confederate General to Bruce Lee County

“We at Caring Hands Animal Hospital are appalled by the nature of the charges against Prentiss Madden,” the hospital said in a statement following his arrest. “Our legal team and every single member of the Caring Hands family will be doing everything in our power to aid law enforcement and facilitate their investigation and prosecution.”

During his sentencing on Friday, Madden apologized for his sick antics, adding that he suffered sexual abuse as a child.

“This is never who I planned to be or thought I would be,” he said. “It does not represent who I am as a person.”

“He turned to child pornography because he was clinically depressed,” said Madden’s attorney, Michael Mirer, noting his client’s childhood trauma.

Florida State Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, a child abuse survivor, took to Twitter to bring awareness to the link between animal abuse and child abuse.

“This vet was sexually abusing animals and in possession of child porn,” Book wrote in response to Madden’s sentencing. “Sadly, abuse of animals = top predictor for abuse of children— which is why last year, we passed a bill requiring animal abuse investigators to be trained to spot signs of child abuse.”

Madden has been sentenced to nearly 22 years.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

