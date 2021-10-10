*One of the most confusing phrases in the Black lexicon must be “Don’t sell out.”

Indeed, because in a society that commoditizes everything, not selling out could cost an individual a lot of chicken.

Recently, rock/soul/R&B icon Tina Turner sold her enormous catalog to BMG, the company reported last week. The deal means that Tina’s name, image, artist’s and writer’s shares of her recordings are now owned by BMG.

The company also stated they will continue to partner with Turner and that Warner Music will remain her record label.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Bachelorette Keeps it Real About Sage Steele Who Praised Her For NOT Picking A Black Man | WATCH

“Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences,” said BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch in a news release. “We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best.”

Though BMG did not give a specific number, British Broadcasting Company is reporting that the deal may be worth more than $50 million.

So, before you get upset that a mega-media company such as BMG has purchased another chunk of African American culture, and before you side eye Tina Turner for selling to said company, just remember that at 81 years-old Madam Turner is likely getting her ducks in a row, and $50 million goes a long way toward tying things together.

“Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” Turner said in the release. “I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”