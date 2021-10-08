Kodak Black Says He’s Loyal to Donald Trump After Prison Sentence Commuted

*Donald Trump issued dozens of pardons on the final day of his presidency and he also commuted the sentence of rapper Kodak Black.

Kodak said during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks on the Off The Record podcast that he feels “embedded” to the former reality TV star.

“I would come through for that boy. I’m embedded,” said Kodak. “I wanna wash his hand. He looked out for me greatly. I wanna pull through for that boy. Trump, who you got pressure with?”

It seems like the hip-hop star also credits Trump for helping him stay out of trouble following his release.

“They f*cked up, homie. I’ll say some s*it about Trump, like, what y’all expect me to do? I’m not gone be like, ‘Oh, f*ck Trump.’ Hell nah. Man, God bless that n***a. I could have still been in prison right now. Facts, trust. Probably still getting into it with the police.”

Kodak Black (real name Bill Kahan Kapri) was in federal prison related to firearms possession charge. After his release, he thanked Trump on his Twitter feed, writing: “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino”

In June, Broward County, Fla. Commissioner Dale Holness issued a proclamation declaring June 11th Kodak Black Day, in honor of the rapper and one-time inmate who was born and raised in Pompano Beach. The proclamation detailed Kodak’s charitable work over the years, as well as a list of his personal accomplishments, which were lobbied to former President Donald Trump in 2020 and led to his clemency.

Prior to the announcement, Kodak attended a charity basketball game in Coral Springs that ended up raising $5,000 to benefit the Lippman Youth Shelter.

Listen to his conversation on the Off The Record podcast with DJ Akademiks below.