Wednesday, October 6, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The ‘Gay’ Rapper

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Apparently, there is no guy anywhere who has ever slept with this A-list rapper. There have been a few times where guys have gone up to him and hit on him and he turned them down and was making it clear their approaches were not welcome. Hey, everyone lives their own lives, but when there are multiple women who have come forward claiming to have slept with him, but no men, it makes you start to wonder if he is pretending to be gay. The ultimate bait job. 

Can you guess who the rapper is? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

