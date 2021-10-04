*A Houston family has been left heartbroken after their loved one was killed as she slept in her apartment.

Carlether Foley, 36, of Duluth, Georgia died from a gunshot wound to the head as she slept on Sept. 26.

According to police, the woman’s neighbor, Maxwell Williamson, 22, was cleaning his gun when the weapon went off. He reportedly told police that he forgot that there was a bullet in the chamber.

Authorities found a bullet hole in the wall of the apartment.

Foley’s 17-year-old son Keyandre found her lifeless body in the bed. He is now staying with his grandmother, Jacquline Foley, in southeast Texas, per the report.

Williamson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He’s in jail with no bond.

“I’ve never experience the hurt, the pain that I’m feeling. I don’t know what to do,” said Jacquline Foley. “You had no right to take my baby from me. You had no business taking her life away from her child. He’s 17 years old. This is his last year in school. You have hurt my family. You have took my baby.”

“It don’t feel real. I found my mama by myself,” said Keyandre. “I just don’t get it. I don’t understand. She don’t bother nobody. My mama didn’t do nothing.”

ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF A GUN LEAVES ONE FEMALE DEAD

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses and to cover costs to bring Carlether Foley body to southeast Texas for a proper funeral.

A message on the fundraising campaign reads:

Carlether was an extraordinary mother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend to so many and touched the lives of everyone around her. She leaves behind her 17-year-old son, Keyandre Benjamin, who feels as though his best friend is now gone. Carlether dedicated her life to making those around her smile and feel loved. She enjoyed her career in acting and enjoyed displaying her talents through film and stage productions.

We are all devastated by the loss of Carlether at just 36 years old and were not prepared for the high costs surrounding her memorial services. Due to the nature of her death, additional expenses occurred to transport her from Atlanta to Houston and move her son back to Texas to be amongst family. We want to give Carlether the memorial that she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.

Please consider donating, as any amount will truly help our family during this difficult time.

“We’re not doing well,” said her brother, George Foley. “This has really hit us. It hit the whole, whole family. We just can’t believe it.”