Friday, October 1, 2021
Watts Coffee House to Host Ceremony Honoring LEE BAILEY, CORNEY MIMS, TERK STEVENS

By Fisher Jack
Lee Bailey - AlBSure-BobbyBrown
Bobby Brown, Lee Bailey, Al B. Sure

*(LOS ANGELES): TBSN: The Black Sportz Network announced it will hold a ceremony in Los Angeles, CA at Noon on Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 at Watts Coffee House to honor LEE BAILEY the legendary media legacy of broadcaster Lee Bailey, a former radio DJ whose career began in Sacramento, CA. He has been at it for over 50 years.

“I got tired of writing obituaries for rappers and hip hop. It’s time to celebrate our legends while they are here,” said DC Livers, a veteran sports reporter and founder of TBSN: The Black Sportz Network,™ the nation’s first Black-owned sports network. “TBSN merges hip hop and sports for this is perfect for us. It showcases our plans to make sure that today’s sports lovers understand the roots of hip hop as well as Black owned media,” Livers said.

Bailey will join legends like three-time, back-to-back Grammy award winner Cornelius “Corney” Mims and Tarek “Terk” Stevens, a hip hop pioneer and member of the rap group Whistle, an American Hip Hop/R&B group to be honored in Watts and given tickets to a private suite for the Lakers vs. Nets game on October 3, 2021 as part of the appropriately named Buggin’ Out Weekend. The ceremony will be hosted by TBSN Events which part of The Black Sportz Network.

