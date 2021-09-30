*It was in my discussion over the telephone to an African-American in Washington DC, that I realised how many in the U.S. do not know that Black History Month is celebrated in October in the United Kingdom.

The celebration throughout the month includes Black British achievers in the UK and Black people in the diaspora.

Just days ago the statute of Betty Campbell, the first Black head teacher in Wales was unveiled to honour her, and in the process it became the first statute of a woman anywhere in Wales. Betty also happened to have initiated Black history month celebration in Wales.

For some years now, I have worked closely with EURWEB to feature my illustrated Black History cartoons OUR ROOTS which documents history through art and journalism, thereby celebrating Black History Month in February in the U.S., and in the U.K. in October. I saw Aaron McGruder’s Boondocks’ cartoons featured on EURWEB and thought the same of OUR ROOTS. Mr. Lee Bailey, seeing OUR ROOTS I presented to him, was impressed in his comments to me and well, as they say,…. “the rest is history”. EURWEB along the way has supported OUR ROOTS initiatives by yours sincerely. And this has also culminated in the new book compilation of OUR ROOTS Volume 2 with over 91 illustrations in colour of Black achievers in the diaspora. With a Foreword by Professor William H. Foster III and edited by Lola Akinyemi, OUR ROOTS takes you on my journey, our journey, showing through visuals, how much Black people have contributed to local and global history that has helped shape the world. If the book cover is anything to go by, OUR ROOTS Volume 2 is as a result of further research during the pandemic lockdowns and staying indoors and which allowed me, to do more research and illustrate many unsung heroes and heroines, young and old, past and present, people, places and events, and the future. I also believe that my illustrations will inspire many young black aspiring artists in education as well. Brace yourselves.

OUR ROOTS Volume 2 is now available. Excerpts from book will be featured on EURWEB throughout this month of October. Write to [email protected] for inquiries –