NEW Official Trailer: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Watch)

The official trailer for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video is here. The extravaganza will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Friday, September 24.

The fashion experience features performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah.

The performance list includes Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens, and many more wearing the new Savage X Fenty collection which will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on September 24.

Watch the trailer below: