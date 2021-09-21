Tuesday, September 21, 2021
NEW Official Trailer: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Watch)

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show & BTS
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: In this image released on September 23, Rihanna is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

And another one…

The official trailer for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video is here. The extravaganza will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Friday, September 24.

The fashion experience features performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah.

The performance list includes Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens, and many more wearing the new Savage X Fenty collection which will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on September 24.

Watch the trailer below:

