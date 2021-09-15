*Los Angeles County is following New York City with a requirement that customers as well as employees at indoor bars and nightclubs become vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as next month.

The announcement was made by county health officials on Wednesday and the mandate will go in effect on October 7. The official order will be issued by Friday (09-17-21) for the country’s most populous county.

The bottom line is that customers and employees at bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges will have to have at least one vaccine dose by Oct. 7 and both doses by Nov. 4.

If you’re wondering about indoor restaurants, the order does not apply, but is recommended.

Outdoor events of more than 10,000 people are affected by the order as well. In that scenario, attendees will have to verify vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test, the department said.

“This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges,” Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

There have been more than 13 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 24,300 deaths in Los Angeles County since the pandemic began, according to the health department.

The move also comes after President Joe Biden last week called on large venues like sports arenas and concerts to require vaccination or a negative test.

It was last month in August that NYC became the first major city in the US to require proof of vaccination or negativing testing at indoor spaces like restaurants, arenas and theaters.

California and Los Angeles area officials have already mandated vaccines in some instances.

The state has required that state workers, health care workers and public school teachers and staff be vaccinated or get regularly tested for Covid-19.

Los Angeles’ City Council approved requirements last month that employees be vaccinated. Some Los Angeles police officers have sued to challenge the rule.

Last week, the Los Angeles public school district board of education adopted rules that all students 12 years or older be vaccinated.

Of course it was anger over Covid-19 restrictions in part that helped fuel the now failed effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Naturally some are saying this decision by the county was announced on Wednesday, the day after the recall election, as if it was on purpose and the Newsom had something to do with it.

“Love how they waited until AFTER the recall vote to announce this. And the voters fell for it like chumps,” wrote Sebastian Lee

“More proof that CA doesn’t give a damn about businesses or the people that own them,” said M. Scarlett.

Gov. Newsom, however, is reminding folks that this is a county edict/issue. He says he’s not looking to make a move like that on a statewide level.

“Right now, we’re in a place where we’re satisfied with where the state is today,” Newsom told reporters.