Wednesday, September 8, 2021
‘Really Love’ Writer & Director Felicia Pride On How Wash, DC Inspired the Love Story

*Kofi Siriboe and Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing star in the MACRO romantic drama “Really Love.

The film tells the story of an emerging Black painter named Isaiah (Siriboe) living in the newly gentrified Washington D.C. on the cusp of a breakout career. He meets Stevie (Wong-Loi-Sing), a law student with ambitions that don’t align with her family’s views of success. The two fall in love and Stevie becomes Isaiah’s muse. But soon, neglect causes problems, leaving the two to question if they have a future together.

REALLY LOVE
“Really Love” screenwriter and D.C. native Felicia Pride explained her inspiration for writing the story.

“It was wanting to tell a love story that felt authentic,” she said. “One that felt lived in, in terms of experience. One that ebbs and flows. It’s linear, not linear. That’s open-ended and full circle. I also wanted to show complicated, beautiful Black people within this love story. As lovers, friends, family, as a community. And wanting to show D.C. as a place that’s so important to so many Black people. It has a cultural and artistic grounding and a rich historical landscape. Also because we hadn’t seen a Black love story in a while.”

For director Angel Kristi Williams, screening the film in her hometown of Baltimore with a crowd of friends, family, and Baltimore residents was magical.

“I’m inspired by a lot of our classic love stories, some really old ones as well,” said Williams. “Seeing Kofi and Yootha on the screen looking chocolate and dewy – with the audience I made the film for – was magical. To be able to connect with them personally meant a lot.”

The movie also features Uzo Aduba, Naturi Naughton, Jade Eshete, Blair Underwood, Michael Ealy, and Suzzanne Douglas, in her final onscreen role.

Really Love” is streaming on Netflix.

Kofi Siriboe and Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing in ‘Really Love’

