Larry Elder Says Descendants of Slave Owners Should Get Reparations [WATCH]

*Larry Elder spoke with conservative political commentator Candace Owens in 2019 on her Prager University show and discussed giving reparations to the descendants of slave owners.

“When people talk about reparations, do they really want to have that conversation? Like it or not, slavery was legal,” he said.

He went on to note that if reparations go to the descendants of slaves, the relatives of slave owners should be compensated as well.

“Their legal property was taken away from them after the Civil War, so you could make an argument that the people that are owed reparations are not only just Black people, but also the people whose ‘property’ was taken away after the end of the Civil War,” he continued.

The conversation began when Owens mentioned that the U.S. was one of the first countries to ban the slave trade.

“The U.K. was ahead of us — they were. Did you know the slave owners were compensated? After they lost their ‘property’ the government compensated slave owners,” Elder said.

The clip resurfaced recently after Twitter accounts recirculated it amid the gubernatorial recall election on Sept. 14. The Los Angeles-based conservative radio talk show host is the only Black candidate among GOP frontrunners vying to replace democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming California election. He has also almost consistently polled among the top three choices of Californians who support removing the current governor from office.

Elder’s newly surfaced remarks about reparations sparked both outrage and debate on social media.

Bishop Talbert Swan tweeted: “I guess it doesn’t matter to him that the so-called property were people, our ancestors.”

Twitter user @John_the_L tweeted: “Larry Elder’s call for unity doesn’t really fit with his call for slave owner reparations.”

@AmoneyResists wrote on Twitter: “This has to be one of the most excruciatingly WRONG takes I’ve ever heard in my life. Please, California #VoteNoOnTheRecall.”

Watch Larry’s comments via the clip below.