Comedian Fuquan Johnson and Two Others Dead – Fentanyl Laced Cocaine Suspected

*We’re pretty sure DYING was what several people, including comedian Fuquan Johnson, had in mind when they got together to party Friday night (09-03-21).

Johnson and two others were found dead following a suspected drug overdose, according to TMZ. The site goes on to report that the Los Angeles-based comic died early Saturday morning after attending a house party the night before in the Venice area of LA.

Emergency personnel pronounced Johnson and two others, whose names have not yet been released, dead at the scene just after midnight.

The fourth person in this unfortunate situation is Kate Quigley. She’s also a comedian and has been linked with Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker. She is hospitalized in critical condition. In fact, a an update at TMZ says that fellow comedian Brian Redban “posted an update on Kate’s health, and she appears to have responded to him saying she’s alive, although not doing great.”

But, again, she’s still alive.

Apparently the party-goers took in cocaine laced with fentanyl. Autopsies will be done for the three bodies — which are with the L.A. Coroner’s Office now.

As TMZ notes, it’s unclear who originally supplied the coke, who bought it or under what circumstances it might’ve been passed around/used by the four individuals.

“Because of that … we’re told it’s hard to tell if any charges might come of this — as our sources say they don’t know, for now, where the drugs came from”

Fuquan Johnson, 42, frequently performed at comedy clubs in Southern California and was a writer for the TV series Comedy Parlour Live, reports UrbanHollywood411.