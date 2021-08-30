Monday, August 30, 2021
Las Vegas Woman Who Launched GoFundMe for 3 Sisters Sued by Mother of Children

By Ny MaGee
Dasha Kelly

*CNN recently raised thousands of dollars online to help Dasha Kelly, who claimed to be the mother of three young children and was facing eviction amid the federal eviction moratorium. After an interview with the North Las Vegas woman, it turned out she wasn’t the mother of the girls after all. 

Now Dasha is facing a lawsuit.

The children are reportedly cared for by their mother, Shadia Hilo, and their father, David Allison, who is Kelly’s boyfriend. Hilo has filed a lawsuit against Kelly for putting her children on TV without their mother’s consent. 

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “Hilo wants the GoFundMe proceeds placed into a trust for her kids, who are 5, 6 and 8 years old,” the publication writes. 

“The three minor children…had been used as props to raise a large amount of money, all of which by rights should belong to them,” according to the complaint filed in Clark County District Court.

“I believe those funds rightly belong to those three children,” said Hilo’s attorney Marc Randazza. “That is the essence of the lawsuit.”

READ MORE: Woman Facing Eviction Admits She’s Not Mother of Three Girls After Raising Over $200K [VIDEO]

During Dasha Kelly’s interview with reporter Nick Watt, she claimed to be the mother of three young girls. Watt explained that the woman lost her job because of the coronavirus pandemic and can no longer afford child care. Her “little girls” were also featured during CNN’s segment. 

Kelly created a GoFundMe campaign to raise $2,000 to prevent an eviction. She was able to raise more than $220,000. 

As the donations poured in, it was revealed that Kelly is not the mother of the three kids she claims she cares for. 

“She says she originally described herself to CNN as a mother because she considers herself to be like one to them,” the news outlet said.

Kelly updated her GoFundMe page to say the crowdfunding platform would issue a full refund upon request through Aug. 23.

“The girls recognize me as a mother figure in their lives, but I am not their biological mother,” according to Kelly’s post.

“Our Trust & Safety team has spoken with the organizer and required that an update be publicly posted on the fundraiser to provide more information to donors,” according to the company. “In addition, GoFundMe has proactively notified all donors with directions on how to request a full refund. After (Aug. 23), GoFundMe will release the funds, minus any refunds.”

Kelly said the controversy doesn’t change her “need for donations to avoid eviction, and I will be using the funds to get back on my feet and support my family.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

