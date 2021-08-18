*“My artists are rare. I do a lot of hands on,” said Hip-Hop’s Maddi Mann (aka Marlon Grimes) about his clients. “I am not a producer. I own the label, I’m executive producer.”

Mann explain further that he is an artist first, a rapper. In fact, he recently released his newest album titled “Success 2.”

“I signed my first record deal at 16,’ Maddi said. “The people around me said make sure you know the business. I went to New York at 16 and sign a major deal. Once I started learning the business…I said I’d rather put in my own work and own everything. Everybody wants to be the boss, but not have the boss responsibilities.”

The Ohio native’s first major record deal as a rapper was with Bungalo Records/Universal (Chingy, Shanice, and Stanley Clark) in 2000. His debut album was titled “A Million Ways.” He went on to become a multi-platinum selling artist for his work on Flo-Rida’s “Whistle’ and “Wild Ones.” He has also worked with Rah Digga, Jodeci, Ginuwine, Bizzie Bones, Devante Swing, Outsidaz, K-Ci & JoJo, D. J. Quick, and Jamie Foxx. Now he is back again with the “Success 2” project. He released “Success” in 2017, “Success 2” is a follow-up. The first single of the new project is “On Read.”

“Success…like beauty…is in the eye of the beholder,” he explained about the meaning to the titled of his new album. “You broke, you find $5…you had a successful day. I was raised by a single mother…the streets tell you wrong, my mother told me right. I am alive doing what I love to do, and not in prison…that’s my definition of success. The album, it’s to give people perspective.”

Maddi said he started the “Success 2” album at the end of 2020.

“Once I wrote the album, I finished it in three months. I had so much to say. I had 22 and picked 14,” Mann informed me about the projects track list.

