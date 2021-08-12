Thursday, August 12, 2021
Common to Executive Produce New Docu Series ‘Justice USA’ for OWN

By Ny MaGee
*Common is set to executive produce a new documentary series for OWN titled “Justice, USA”.

Slated to premiere in 2022 on discovery+, “Justice, USA” is a comprehensive insider 360-degree view of the criminal justice system, per press release.

“We knew from the start that ‘Justice, USA’ is a series that must be made and brought to viewers,” said OWN president Tina Perry. “What Mike, Common, Tamara, and Marshall are creating is a compelling and shockingly honest documentary that lays bare the often-ugly and unfortunate truth about the treatment of those most vulnerable by a complex and overburdened system that fails more than it succeeds.”

“Everyone talks about criminal justice reform, but so few of us really know what goes on in the justice system,” said executive producer Mike Tollin. “We never see the behind-the-scenes realities of a system where the average public defender handles 500 felonies a year, where district attorneys determine the fate of defendants far more than do judges or juries, and where excessive bail often destroys lives and families.”

“I’m proud of this series because it takes an honest look at the criminal justice system and highlights its need for reform. One of the greatest problems with the justice system is its dehumanization of people. But we have the ability to change that. My hope is this documentary brings visibility and change to the criminal justice system in the most humane way,” said executive producer Common.

“To do this series right, we needed unprecedented access to public defenders, district attorneys, jails, and the courts,” said executive producer Marshall Goldberg. “We found that in Nashville. Without any restrictions, the first season of ‘Justice, USA’ will look at a system that historically has brutalized defendants, especially indigent defendants.”

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will oversee production for discovery+. "Justice, USA" is produced by MSM.  Executive producers are Common, Tamara Brown, Marshall Goldberg, and Mike Tollin. Randy Ferrell serves as showrunner on the series.

via press release, source: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

