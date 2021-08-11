Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Twins Rumi and Sir Star in New Ivy Park Campaign [WATCH]

*Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy, 8, star in a new ad for her IVY PARK x Adidas clothing line for kids. The superstar also enlisted her 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir for the cowboy rodeo–themed campaign.

“The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids,” read the caption shared alongside the ad on Instagram.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé explained why she wanted to include her kids in the campaign for her new collection.

“I’m excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop,” she said. “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

In the September 2021 issue, Bey also shares her struggles with insomnia, dieting, and the importance of mental and physical health.

“I think like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn’t realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being,” she tells the publication. “I have not always made myself a priority.”

Bey, who turns 40 next month, continued, “I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage.” The global superstar told Harper’s Bazaar that she used to struggle with her body image.

The mom of three also revealed that Blue Ivy is just as focused on self-care. “One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace.”

Beyonce’s children’s apparel launches online Aug. 19 and in select stores Aug. 20.