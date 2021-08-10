Marsai Martin & Iain Armitage on Why ‘Paw Patrol’ is Paw-tastic | Watch

*The hit animated children’s series, “Paw Patrol” has finally made it to the big screen!

Fans will witness the wild adventures of the usual six rescue dogs and their tech-savvy owner, plus a star-studded cast of voice actors in “Paw Patrol: The Movie.”

EUR correspondent Briana Wright spoke with two of the film’s stars, Marsai Martin and Iain Armitage, about what the movie means to them.

Martin, the voice of the new character Liberty, has done everything from acting, to producing and more. She said this particular role was unique because it hits close to home.

“For this one it’s a little different because ‘Paw Patrol’ is loved by so many kids in the world. Especially my little sister…she was like, ‘wait Paw Patrol?! The new characters my sister?! Bet!’ She’s definitely here for it,” exclaimed the 16-year-old.

Armitage, who plays police dog Chase, also found the role special and enjoyable.

“It’s a new challenge because you don’t get to convey anything with your body movements…that’s all the animator’s job,” explained the 13-year-old. “You can only use your voice to convey whatever you’re trying to show. But it’s really fun to do animation.”

While there are lots of themes throughout the film, like the importance of first responders and overcoming your fears, Martin discussed the theme that resonated with her and Liberty.

“Having the confidence to do something that is just out of the ordinary…I’m doing things out of the ordinary, she’s doing things out of the ordinary,” expressed the “Black-ish” star. “We’re showing young kids to go for [it]..if that’s their dream, go for it!”

Catch “Paw Patrol: The Movie” in theaters and on Paramount+ August 20.