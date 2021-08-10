Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeArts & CultureCartoons-Illustrations
Cartoons-Illustrations

Marsai Martin & Iain Armitage on Why ‘Paw Patrol’ is Paw-tastic | Watch

By Briana Wright
0

*The hit animated children’s series, “Paw Patrol” has finally made it to the big screen!

Fans will witness the wild adventures of the usual six rescue dogs and their tech-savvy owner, plus a star-studded cast of voice actors in “Paw Patrol: The Movie.”

EUR correspondent Briana Wright spoke with two of the film’s stars, Marsai Martin and Iain Armitage, about what the movie means to them.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tisha Campbell Martin Films Bear Strolling Inside Ralphs Grocery Store [WATCH]

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE
Liberty (voiced by Marsai Martin) in PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE from Paramount Pictures. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Spin Master.

Martin, the voice of the new character Liberty, has done everything from acting, to producing and more. She said this particular role was unique because it hits close to home.

“For this one it’s a little different because ‘Paw Patrol’ is loved by so many kids in the world. Especially my little sister…she was like, ‘wait Paw Patrol?! The new characters my sister?! Bet!’ She’s definitely here for it,” exclaimed the 16-year-old.

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE
Gus (voiced by Tyler Perry) and Chase (voiced by Iain Armitage) in PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE from Paramount Pictures. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Spin Master.

Armitage, who plays police dog Chase, also found the role special and enjoyable.

“It’s a new challenge because you don’t get to convey anything with your body movements…that’s all the animator’s job,” explained the 13-year-old. “You can only use your voice to convey whatever you’re trying to show. But it’s really fun to do animation.”

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE
L-R: Chase (voiced by Iain Armitage), Rocky (voiced by Callum Shoniker), Skye (voiced by Lilly Bartlam), Zuma (voiced by Shayle Simons), Rubble (voiced by Keegan Hedley), and Marshall (voiced by Kingsley Marshall) in PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE from Paramount Pictures. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Spin Master.

While there are lots of themes throughout the film, like the importance of first responders and overcoming your fears, Martin discussed the theme that resonated with her and Liberty.

“Having the confidence to do something that is just out of the ordinary…I’m doing things out of the ordinary, she’s doing things out of the ordinary,” expressed the “Black-ish” star. “We’re showing young kids to go for [it]..if that’s their dream, go for it!”

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE
L-R: Liberty (voiced by Marsai Martin), Ruben (voiced by Dax Shepard), and Butch (voiced by Randall Park) in PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE from Paramount Pictures. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Spin Master.

Catch “Paw Patrol: The Movie” in theaters and on Paramount+ August 20.

Previous articleMarlins Outfielder Lewis Brinson and the Yelled N-Word That Wasn’t … or Was It? (Watch)
Next articlePro-Trump Army Vet Who Shot Up Car Full of Black Girls Gets Maximum 10 Year Sentence (Watch)
Briana Wrighthttp://misswrightent.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO