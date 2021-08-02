Madonna Fires Back at DaBaby for His ‘Hateful’ Remarks About HIV

*Madonna and Questlove are the latest celebrities to call out DaBaby following his homophobic comments about gays and HIV.

“If you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts,” Madonna wrote on Instagram alongside a video of DaBaby’s comments.

She continued, “After decades of hard won scientific research— there are life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV’s can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID’s is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd.”

“I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God 🙏” the music icon added.

Madonna also addressed DaBaby’s “sexist remarks about Ladies who’s p—— need to smell like water,” writing that such comments “only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze.”

“People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear,” she concluded. “All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN.”

omg Madonna really chewed DaBaby up & spit him out 💀 pic.twitter.com/KVOKcJRLjK — Eliott💥 (@CaseForTheFBI) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Questlove also hit up Instagram to announce that he had removed DaBaby from the dream list of performers that he wanted to appear at an updated version of the Summer of Soul festival.

“And now I’m updating my list ——because it’s 2021 & fuck the bullshit. I’m especially not here for any savagery (if you’re lost: Google the idiocy of the crossed out),” The Roots drummer captioned a picture of his list. “But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism——this should go w/o saying is morally wrong.”

DaBaby caught wind of Questlove’s comments and responded on Instagram.

“I ain’t even tryna be funny when i say …. i do NOT KNOW WHO DIS N*GGA IS DAWG,” the rapper wrote, adding, “& do not care about losing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove.”

Elton John also weighed in on the issue, claiming DaBaby’s anti-gay comments “fuels stigma and discrimination.”

“Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities,” John added. “A musician’s job is to bring people together.⁣”