Monday, July 26, 2021
‘The Jeffersons’ Star Marla Gibbs on Celebrating Life at 90 and Supporting Medical Marijuana

By Ny MaGee
Marla+Gibbs+Paley+Honors+Special+Tribute+Television+5hY7fJsTVxrx

*Marla Gibbs turned 90 on June 14 but the Emmy-nominee says she’s still celebrating her dirty thirties. 

“You have to understand that we’re spiritual beings as well as physical,” she explained to Page Six. “And as spiritual beings, we have time, we have no age, so I choose to vibrate on 30.”

Gibbs added, “that tells me that I can work as long as I want to,” noting that she is not yet ready to retire. 

The Hollywood veteran is best known for her role as maid Florence Johnston in the ’70s “The Jeffersons” sitcom.

“When I first got on ‘The Jeffersons,’ I was concerned that young people might be might not like it because I was a maid,” she revealed.

READ MORE: Marla Gibbs Got Her Star BUT Medical Scare Nearly Ends Ceremony Prematurely | PHOTOS

Marla+Gibbs+Marla+Gibbs+Honored+Star+Hollywood+H1uVU660jqwx
President & CEO at Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Rana Ghadban, Norman Lear, Marla Gibbs, Tisha Campbell and Mitch O’Farrell attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Marla Gibbs on July 20, 2021 in Hollywood, California. / Getty

Gibbs described Florence as “down-to-earth,” which she believes is the reason why fans resonated with the character. 

“She was like some of the maids I had met growing up. They took over,” she said.

These days, Gibbs is enjoying life as a pot-smoking, great-grandmother of two. According to the report, she started smoking weed a couple of years as a sleeping aid. 

“When I was growing up, we had such a terrible thing about marijuana, right? They called it wild weed, all kinds of things,” she said. “And I would fuss with the boys in the neighborhood if they were doing it. I would always be giving them lectures.

“So, they would be amazed right now to know that I supported it,” she continued. “But when I became acquainted with a lot of musicians, they explained to me what it really was, that it was herbs that grew in the ground, not whatever I was trying to make it out to be. And so, that’s why now it’s legal.”

Last week (07-20-21), Gibbs received her long-awaited star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

