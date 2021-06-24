Jemele Hill & Spotify Launch ‘The Unbothered (Podcast) Network’ to Champion Black Female Voices

*Award-winning journalist, culture critic, and multi-hyphenate creator Jemele Hill expands her exclusive partnership with Spotify with a season three renewal of her critically acclaimed podcast Jemele Hill is Unbothered (June 28) and her own podcast network entitled The Unbothered Network — a groundbreaking podcast and production company seeking to elevate the voices, stories, agency, and nuance of Black women; an audience she often feels is chronically underserved across all mediums.

Hill, in partnership with her longtime representative Evan Dick (Exit 39), and a team of powerhouse creatives and executives, will create premium content that drive conversations and builds community, all through the power and intimacy of podcasting. Spotify, Hill, and her production company Lodge Freeway Media, will identify and develop new exciting series for the Network.

“The Unbothered Network is more than just a content hub, it’s a space where Black women can hopefully see their full selves,” said Jemele Hill. “There’s so much about the lives of Black women that haven’t been fully explored, and so many of our stories have either been dismissed or overlooked. I’m also proud of this network because it not only centers Black women, but it’s also run by Black women. We can’t empower Black women if we’re not positioning them in leadership roles.”



“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the incomparable Jemele Hill,” said Courtney Holt, Head of Studios and Video, Spotify. “An acclaimed journalist, storyteller, podcaster, and creative — whose bold and authentic takes on social politics, sports and culture have shined a spotlight on topics that are often overlooked. We can’t wait for her to continue her podcast, and bring new and diverse talent to her network that amplifies and strengthens the voices of this important community.”

Hill’s team of creatives and executives at The Unbothered Network include:

Christina M. Tapper, Executive Producer & Head of Content

Award-winning journalist Christina M. Tapper joins The Unbothered Network as Head of Content and will serve as an Executive Producer at Spotify Studios. She will lead the strategy and development of Unbothered’s original content. Tapper has held senior editorial leadership roles at Medium, where she helped grow ZORA, a digital publication by, for, and about Black women, and Bleacher Report. Tapper began her career in media at People and Sports Illustrated.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited to join Jemele and Spotify in building an audio home where Black women are primary,” said Tapper. “I’m energized by the work of creating an expansive portfolio of premium podcasts for Black women listeners and by Black women creators at The Unbothered Network. We’ll tap into a variety of formats and genres to do just that.”

Rich Boerner, Head of Production

Webby award-winning Creator/Producer Rich Boerner joins the Unbothered Network as Head of Network Operations and Production. He will develop and oversee the complete Production Process for the Unbothered Network’s slate of original shows.

Boerner comes to the Unbothered Network after a 4-year run as SVP of Programming and Operations at Cadence 13, where he helped lead the creation of their Los Angeles based studios and team. His digital audio resume includes multi-year runs as Content Director of Podcast One and National Creative Director of CBS Digital (now Audacy). Rich began his audio journey in broadcast radio at Hot 97 NYC and CBS radio Los Angeles.

As an arbiter of culture and storyteller, Hill is a pioneer in the audio space, beginning her podcast three years ago in January 2019 with Spotify and has continued to expand her reach and global audience as a creator. Whether breaking down difficult conversations on her podcast about national discourse, racial inequality, gender equity, to a year of activism to politics, entertainment and cancel culture, Hill isn’t afraid to have an honest, thought-provoking, always-entertaining analysis of American life, discussed in real-time as it unfolds.

source: Paul Yadgir – dkcnews.com