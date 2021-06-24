Thursday, June 24, 2021
Antivirus Software Mogul John McAfee Allegedly Commits Suicide in Spanish Prison

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
John McAfee and his wife Janice / via Twitter

*John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, was found dead Wednesday in a Spanish prison. 

According to several outlets, the 75-year-old died by suicide, as he was allegedly found hanged in his cell. It’s another case of “guards forgot to watch and cameras didn’t work” situation. 

According to CNN, McAfee was found dead in his cell in a prison near Barcelona on Wednesday. Here’s more from the outlet:

McAfee had a cell mate at the prison, but that person was not in the cell around the time that McAfee was found dead, a prison official, who asked not to be named, told CNN. The official added the other person was out doing other normal activities at the prison. Asked if authorities had imposed special monitoring measures on McAfee in his cell, the official said, “I’m not aware of that.”

As reproted by PEOPLE, McAfee’s death occurred hours after a National Court approved his extradition to the United States, where he was facing federal charges of tax evasion, fraud and money laundering. 

“This is the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long,” McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, said. U.S. prosecutors will likely ask the judge overseeing the tax evasion case to dismiss charges because of McAfee’s death.

The final two decades of McAfee’s life saw him publicly calling out the corruption in the tech industry and threatening to release damaging documents about high-ranking government officials, which made him a target of death threats.

In a tweet posted in November 2019, the cybersecurity tycoon wrote, “Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whacked. Check my right arm.”  

The accompanying image showed McAfee’s arm with a tattoo of the word $WHACKED (see post above).

In a separate tweet about his imprisonment in a Spanish jail, McAfee wrote “I am content here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”

McAfee ran for US president in 2016 as a Libertarian. He said in 2018 that he had fathered at least 47 children. He lived in Belize for several years but fled in 2012 when he became the prime suspect in the killing of his neighbor. He denied involvement in the death.

McAfee’s wife Janice said in a post on Twitter on Sunday, “Now the U.S. authorities are determined to have John die in prison to make an example of him for speaking out against the corruption within their government agencies… There is no hope of him ever having a fair trial in America.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

