Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan Calls Out Macy’s Employee After Racist Encounter on Juneteenth

By Ny MaGee
Jazmine Sullivan

*Jazmine Sullivan took to Instagram recently to recount the racist experience she had at Macy’s. 

As reported by Ace Showbiz, the singer noted in her IG Story that the incident occurred on Juneteeth.

“Wow to look racism in the eye, and especially on Juneteenth was a wakeup call,” Jazmine wrote. “Mary King at Willowgrove Macy’s look of disgust while ringing up my boyfriend’s mother will forever be etched in my mind.”

“An honest mistake (the store’s mistake btw) should’ve been met with understanding and kindness,” she continued. “But if you’re prejudice and prejudge people as soon as they walk up to the register then that’s obviously too much to ask. Newsflash Mary…Black people got money, good jobs and ain’t tryna get over on your boy cut frumpy looking racist a**.”

Read her full post below.

READ MORE: Jazmine Sullivan Performs Tracks from New Album 'Heaux Tales' for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series (Watch)

EURweb.com

She went on to say, “Thank God for the Black employee who tried to rectify the situation (that u didn’t listen too. I wonder why u didn’t take her advice Mary?).”

Sullivan added, “This coulda went a whole different way. U need to be gratefyl we know Jesus b***h!”

And there you have it!

Meanwhile, last week, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth bill into law, making it a federal holiday. Biden called the move an example of the US coming to terms with “the mistakes we made.”

“Great nations don’t ignore their most painful moments. They don’t ignore those moments in the past. They embrace them. Great nations don’t walk away. We come to terms with the mistakes we made. And remembering those moments, we begin to heal and grow stronger,” Biden said during remarks at the White House.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. Only a handful of states currently observe Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

The new Juneteenth holiday is the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

