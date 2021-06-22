Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Dave Chappelle Performs Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Foo Fighters’ MSG Show [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity crowd show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and those who attended were required to show proof of their vaccination. 

Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance and performed a cover of Radiohead’s hit single “Creep” — peep the performance below. 

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Requiring On-Site Rapid COVID Tests at Comedy Shows

We previously reported… Chappelle is taking COVID safety precautions for his two comedy shows at Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort and Casino in late June. Ticket holders will be required to take “a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test, prior to entering the venue,” per the event’s description.

“Masks will be required at all times while in the venue,” the event page reads. “Additionally, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test, prior to entering the venue. If COVID-19 is detected by the rapid test, that individual and all members of the same household will not be allowed to enter and will be given a refund.”

The page also notes that guests who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are not exempt from the on-site rapid test.

The strict precautions come after Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus in late January.  A rep for the comedian confirmed the test results to TMZ at the time, noting that Chappelle had “not yet experienced any symptoms” of the virus.

The rep added that Chappelle had “safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter. Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters MSG show was met with anti-vax protests — peep the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

