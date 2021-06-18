Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg Have Heated Debate Over Biden’s Outburst at CNN Reporter [WATCH]

*”The View” co-hosts Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg got into a heated debate Thursday over President Joe Biden’s outburst at a CNN reporter.

During the segment, McCain criticized Biden’s behavior at a press conference on his recent European trip, as reported by The Hill.

“Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior,” McCain said, referring to former President Trump’s interactions with the media. “What he just did was 100 percent Trump-y. I just think I would like a little intellectual consistency. If Trump had done that, we would be screaming at the top of our lungs … one way or another.”

.@MeghanMcCain on Pres. Biden’s testy response to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “Just because Trump was so bad it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior. What he just did was 100% Trump-y” “It’s the press’ job to speak truth to power.” pic.twitter.com/239nPjqcRn — The View (@TheView) June 17, 2021

Here’s more from The Hill:

Biden, at the end of a Geneva press conference after a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, grew angry and shouted at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after she asked him what makes him confident Putin will change his widely condemned behavior.

“When did I say I was confident? What I said was … what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the world,” Biden said. “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”

Minutes later, before boarding a plane to the United States, Biden apologized to the media for the outburst.

McCain, the only conservative Republican on the show, called Biden’s response to the reporter “unbecoming and ridiculous.”

“It’s the press’s job to speak truth to power,” she said. “And just because Biden has gotten a pass so far … It is no one’s best interest to continue to treat him like it’s state TV.”

“Yeah, the thing I never saw Trump do was apologize to anybody,” Goldberg responded.

“With all due respect, I don’t care that he’s apologizing, he just embarrassed himself,” McCain fired back.

“I don’t care that you don’t care,” Goldberg replied.

“Well I don’t care that you don’t care, Whoopi, so we’re even,” McCain said.

Goldberg told McCain, “Well then, good Meghan, then you can be how you always are.”

“You can be how you always are!” McCain responded.

Watch the fiery moment via the clip below.