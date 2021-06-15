FBI Raids LA Home of Actor Who Stormed U.S. Capitol in January [VIDEO]

*The FBI raided the home of Los Angeles-based actor Siaka Massaquoi who was among a group of protesters who entered the U.S. Capitol in January.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Brian Burks, 42, is also listed at the same address, and both men are under federal watch amid the raid that took place Thursday because of their associations on “a social media app,” according to the law enforcement source.

Videos posted on Twitter showed Massaquoi inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6. He also filmed himself at an anti-vaccine protest in late January at Dodger Stadium. In the footage, he said authorities are “afraid that us here who are protesting will come and attack,” referring to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In an email with Newsweek on Monday, FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller confirmed that “the FBI executed a federal search warrant at a North Hollywood residence on Thursday, June 10th.” The FBI declined to offer details, noting that the warrant and its affidavit remain sealed, according to the report.

In an Instagram video posted on his account after the raid, Massaquoi said: “I did nothing wrong on the 6th … did nothing violent.”

Massaquoi and Burks, who also appears in the clip, described how the raid went down last week, with “twenty-some FBI agents with assault rifles.”

“They can paint something as wrong, but I did nothing violent,” Massaquoi said.

Burks claims he was not at the riots, but is being investigated “by association.”

“That’s literally where we’re at,” Burks said. “…You don’t even have to be guilty of something, but if by chance you know somebody, you’re guilty of something because of them.”

Hear more from Massaquoi and Burks about the investigation via the Instagram video above.