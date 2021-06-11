Fox Soul Teams with Black Enterprise to Launch Slate of Original Programming

*Fox Soul and Black Enterprise have joined forces to roll out a slate of original programming highlighting Black creatives.

Per BlackFilm.com, the first original series from the new partnership is the Economic Equity and Racial Justice Town Hall, One Year After George Floyd: Has Corporate America Made Good on its Economic Equity Pledges?, which is set to premiere June 10 on the Fox Soul platform.

Hosted by Manulife, panelists will include CNN Political Commentator Bakari Sellers, Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Vice President of Talent Management at Manulife Tara John, Founder of Black Executive CMO Alliance Jerri DeVard, Infor Chairman Charles Phillips, and President & CEO Executive Leadership Council Michael C. Hyter, according to the report. To register for the event, visit here.

“Partnering with FOX SOUL to broadcast Black Enterprise’s video content gives us the opportunity to expand our reach and continue to uplift, enlighten and educate audiences by telling positive black stories,” said Justin Barton, Vice President of Digital Strategy & Partnerships at Black Enterprise. “We look forward to showcasing our Digital Web Shows, Virtual Conferences and Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series to the FOX SOUL audience on a daily basis.”

James DuBose, Head of Fox Soul, added: “I said from day one that FOX SOUL was about more than just streaming content. After the initial discussion with Black Enterprise, it became crystal clear that we had a shared vision to entertain, educate and inspire our culture. Black Enterprise has been elevating the culture for as long as I can remember and I’m honored that they see FOX SOUL as a valuable brand to align with. I look forward to this new partnership and what it has to offer.”

Black Enterprise will also host a daily branded hour exclusively on Fox Soul, beginning June 14 from 5- 6 pm PST, which will include: From the Corner Office; Beyond the Hype; On the Clock: The New Norm; and Green Enterprise, among other titles, per the report.

