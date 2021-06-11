Friday, June 11, 2021
HomeNews
News

Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed Police Killing of George Floyd, Wins Special Pulitzer Award

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Darnella Frazier, Twitter

*Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed former police officer Derek Chauvin’s fatal encounter with George Floyd last May, won a special Pulitzer award on Friday.

Aminda Marqués González, co-chair of the Pulitzer Prize Board, announced Friday that Frazier was honored “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”

Every year, the Pulitzer committee recognizes important journalism in the country. This year, The New York Times received the Pulitzers’ highest honor for public service, CNN reports.

“The prize is awarded to the New York Times for courageous, prescient and sweeping coverage of the coronavirus pandemic that exposed racial and economic inequities, government failures in the US and beyond, and fill the data vacuum that helped local governments, healthcare providers, businesses and individuals to be better prepared and protected,” the board said.

The Atlantic won its first Pulitzer for explanatory reporting. BuzzFeed News was also recognized for the first time for its international reporting.

READ MORE: ‘The Work Isn’t Done’: Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker React To Chauvin Verdict (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darnella 🌷 (@darnella_frazier03)

Fraizer testified in Chauvin’s murder trial in April, telling the court that when she looked at Floyd that fateful day, she saw her relatives and friends in him.

“That could’ve been one of them,” she said on the witness stand.

“When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles,” Frazier added. She testified that she has been haunted by the incident, staying up many nights “apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life.”

Fraizer noted, however, that “it’s not what I should have done. It’s what he (Chauvin) should have done.”

Floyd, a Black man, died on Memorial Day in 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd cried out for his mother and said “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times.

Frazier’s video of the fatal encounter went viral, fueling worldwide protests in response to Floyd’s killing. 

In wake of Chauvin’s guilty verdict, people have taken to Twitter to thank Frazier for recording the incident and sharing the footage with the public. 

As you know, the jury found Chauvin guilty on all 3 counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter. He faces up to a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Below is the full list of Pulitzer prizes awarded on Friday:

PUBLIC SERVICE
The New York Times
BREAKING NEWS REPORTING
Staff of the Star Tribune, Minneapolis, Minn.
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
Matt Rocheleau, Vernal Coleman, Laura Crimaldi, Evan Allen and Brendan McCarthy of The Boston Globe
EXPLANATORY REPORTING
Ed Yong of The Atlantic
and
Andrew Chung, Lawrence Hurley, Andrea Januta, Jaimi Dowdell and Jackie Botts of Reuters
LOCAL REPORTING
Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi of the Tampa Bay Times
NATIONAL REPORTING
Staffs of The Marshall Project; AL.com, Birmingham; IndyStar, Indianapolis; and the Invisible Institute, Chicago
INTERNATIONAL REPORTING
Megha Rajagopalan, Alison Killing and Christo Buschek of BuzzFeed News, New York
FEATURE WRITING
Nadja Drost, freelance contributor, The California Sunday Magazine
and
Mitchell S. Jackson, freelance contributor, Runner’s World
COMMENTARY
Michael Paul Williams of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch
CRITICISM
Wesley Morris of The New York Times
EDITORIAL WRITING
Robert Greene of the Los Angeles Times
BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
Photography Staff of Associated Press
FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY
Emilio Morenatti of Associated Press
AUDIO REPORTING
Lisa Hagen, Chris Haxel, Graham Smith and Robert Little of National Public Radio
SPECIAL CITATION
Darnella Frazier
Previous articleEUR VIDEO THROWBACK: Wild Cherry’s One Hit Was the ‘White Boy’ Version of the Ohio Players’ ‘Fire’
Next articleAsian Man Who Shot 6-Yr-Old Black boy Back in Custody After Community Outcry – Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO