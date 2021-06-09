BLIND ITEM: Underage Fans Exposed

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This athlete/criminal/rapist/sexual predator who is A+ list in his part of the world has a group that shares naked pics and videos his fans send into him. No one knows the age of the fans, but they are all young. There are at least a dozen actors/directors/executives/agents/political types (current and former) who are in this group.

Can you guess who the athlete/criminal/rapist/sexual predator is? Sound off in the comments.